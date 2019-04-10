Candice Swanepoel Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Candice Swanepoel didn’t disappoint in a recent Instagram post.

Swanepoel, who is from South Africa, posted a photo of herself wearing a tiny bikini, and it’s a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

You know any photo that can get more than 100,000 likes is bound to be gold, and that’s exactly what happened here. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. My guess is that you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Apr 9, 2019 at 1:19pm PDT

There’s no question at all that watching Swanepoel dominate the web is one of the best things about the internet. Plus, she seemingly does it on a regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times that she dropped absolute fire for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Apr 8, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Apr 2, 2019 at 2:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Feb 20, 2019 at 7:24pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jan 6, 2019 at 9:50am PST