Yovanna Ventura Wears Revealing Outfit In Instagram Photos

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Yovanna Ventura gave her fans a bit of a show with a recent Instagram post.

Ventura, who has 5.5 million followers, posted a trio of pictures of herself in a revealing outfit, and they’re all pretty great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We even have a bonus because she had a motivational caption. Ventura wrote, “A strong minded woman is a different animal.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

There’s nothing better than motivational captions on revealing photos. It’s truly the greatest!(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A strong minded woman is a different animal

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on

For those of you who might not be familiar with Ventura’s work, I suggest you get yourself familiarized.(SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

It’s all outstanding. All she does is rock Instagram and the internet on a regular basis. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

HBO's New Miniseries 'Sharp Objects' Looks Like It'll Be Outstanding
John Cena Gets Engaged To Smoke Show WWE Star
Paige VanZant Hypes UFC Return With Sports Bra Photo
Hope Beel Goes Topless In Shocking Photo