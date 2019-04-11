Josie Canseco Wins Day With Topless Lingerie Shot
Josie Canseco hands down won the day Thursday after she shared a whole handful of shots on Instagram wearing little more than lace lingerie.
The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed in the series of snaps in a variety of colorful underwear and, in two of the photos, she wore nothing else during her latest fashion photo shoot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
She didn’t explain much about where the shots were taken and only captioned them, “new lil @victoriassecret.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.(SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking pink lingerie. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t miss.
