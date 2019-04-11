Josie Canseco Wins Day With Topless Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Josie Canseco hands down won the day Thursday after she shared a whole handful of shots on Instagram wearing little more than lace lingerie.

The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked amazing as she posed in the series of snaps in a variety of colorful underwear and, in two of the photos, she wore nothing else during her latest fashion photo shoot. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain much about where the shots were taken and only captioned them, “new lil @victoriassecret.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.(SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one shot of her rocking pink lingerie. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by  (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@josiecanseco) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by (@josiecanseco) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Celebrate Brooklyn Decker's Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Looks
Video From Conor McGregor's Arrest Gets Released. It Doesn't Look Good For Him
Abigail Ratchford Goes Topless In Jaw-Dropping Photo
These Ronda Rousey Photos Are The Greatest Thing On The Internet