Casi Davis Drops Wild Bikini Photo On Instagram. Does It Go Too Far?

Casi Davis tore up Instagram Thursday night.

Davis, who has more than a million followers, dropped a shot of herself in an incredibly skimpy bikini, and it's not hard on the eyes at all.

That's probably why it has more than 30,000 likes so far, and we can probably safely assume that number will only go up.

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself if this one might go a shade too far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Apr 11, 2019 at 6:41pm PDT

My friends, that's how you absolutely rock the internet without any effort at all. There's no other way to describe it.

Here are a few more times that she dropped fire for all of her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Feb 11, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Dec 17, 2018 at 3:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on Nov 24, 2018 at 3:48pm PST