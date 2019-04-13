Romee Strijd Drops Incredible Bikini Video On Instagram
Romee Strijd tore up Instagram with a recent post.
The superstar model dropped a video of herself wearing an orange bikini, and it’s a sight to behold. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I know that nobody is ever surprised to see great content from Strijd. Dominating Instagram is what has made her a star, and this video is not an exception to that trend. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a watch below. My guess is that you’re going to be very impressed by what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Like I said above, burning up the internet is what Strijd does best. There are very few women capable of keeping up with her. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
For those you who might not believe me, I suggest you take a look at a few more times that she dropped golden posts for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram