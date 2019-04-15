Bar Refaeli Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Bar Refaeli absolutely won the day Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot on Instagram celebrating #nochella.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed the great picture wearing a white top with a white lace suit and roller skates. It is unclear whether the picture was knew or a throwback. But regardless she looked amazing. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain much about the photo and only captioned it, “#nochella.” A reference to people who travel to the desert at the same time of Coachella, but don’t attend the music festivals. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always can’t miss with some amazing photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her bikini-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Bar Refaeli’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [PHOTOS])

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her posing topless while poolside.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue.

