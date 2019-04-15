Jasmine Tookes Wins Day With Black Bikini Shot
Jasmine Tookes easily won the day Monday when she shared a stunning black bikini shot on Instagram from her trip to the desert.
The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model clearly looked ready for the warmer temperatures as she posed for a series of snaps rocking ripped blue jean shorts and a black two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
She didn’t have to explain much about where the great photo was taken and only captioned it, “Till next time” with a cactus and ferris wheel emoji. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking black lingerie and looking amazing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are always can’t miss.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram