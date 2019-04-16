Ariana Grande Surprises Fans With Silver Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Ariana Grande definitely got everyone’s attention Tuesday when she posted a stunning photo on Instagram showing her wearing a silver bikini top and briefs.

The 25-year-old singer looked incredible in the snap she posted showing her lounging on a bed in the two-piece top and matching briefs with a skirt and shiny metallic boots. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain much about the shot and only mentioned that it was taken in Coachella during the music festival in the desert. In just under 36 minutes, the picture went viral with more than 1.1 million likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Apr 16, 2019 at 11:04am PDT

The “God Is A Woman” hitmaker’s social media account is always pure fire with some unforgettable photos she’s shared from her red carpet appearances to her performances on stage. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Unrecognizable In Her Latest Magazine Spread)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking lace lingerie and looking fantastic. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Explains Why She Only Dates Famous Men)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 26, 2019 at 11:17pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 19, 2019 at 11:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 16, 2019 at 6:37pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 16, 2019 at 9:00am PST

As previously reported, the “Side to Side” singer made headlines after she called off her brief engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The two shocked everyone with news that they were engaged last year after dating for only a few weeks. Grande has since shut down reports that she has started dating again, possibly with her ex-Ricky Alvarez.

“Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions,” the performer tweeted.