Kyra Santoro Posts Awesome Bikini Photos On Instagram
Kyra Santoro lit up Instagram late Monday night.
Santoro posted a trio of shots of herself in a leopard-print bikini, and they’re all absolutely outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I take our bikini content here at The Smoke Room incredibly seriously. There’s no joking around. That’s how you know I mean it when I say these photos are great. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look at them all below. I can pretty much guarantee you’ll like what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Santoro’s ability to shred Instagram with revealing photos is truly something to behold. It’s all she knows how to do, and it’s why we’re such big fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Enjoy a few more times she dropped absolute fire while you’re here. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram