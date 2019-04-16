Former Playboy Model Brooke Burke Heats Things Up With Nude Shot: ‘Going For It’

share on facebook tweet this

Former Playboy model Brooke Burke truly heated things up after she shared a basically nude shot on Instagram Monday, stating that she was just “going for it.”

The 47-year-old actress and model proved she had found the fountain of youth in the jaw-dropping photo of her wearing no pants and only a crop top with no bra.

She didn't have to explain much about the photo and simply captioned it, "Going for it! It took me a bit to get the courage to post. This female curated shoot which represents many things for me. Vulnerability, sensuality, confidence. Yaaasss we can be sexy strong and YES you can tone, sculpt & reshape your beautiful body at every age."

“U forgot my pants!” she added jokingly and she credited the stunning picture to photographer by Sarah Orbanic.

The former Playboy cover star's social media account is truly can't miss with some amazing photos she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her red carpet appearances and more.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a black swimsuit and looking incredible.

