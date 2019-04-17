Lais Ribeiro Stuns In Yellow Bra Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Lais Ribeiro didn’t disappoint her fans with a recent snap on Instagram.

The Brazilian-born superstar posted a photo of herself in a yellow bra, and it’s not too hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In fact, this is one of the better shots that we’ve seen out Ribeiro in a solid minute or two, and that’s good news for the fans everywhere. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. My guess is that you’ll be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram

????????

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

Watching Ribeiro tear up Instagram and the internet is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. She is truly a rare talent. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Enjoy a few more times she torched the internet. They’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

