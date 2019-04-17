Victoria’s Secret Angel Leomie Anderson Heats Things Up With Black Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Leomie Anderson did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a stunning black bikini shot on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she posed for the snap rocking a black two-piece top with black shorts while lounging poolside during her latest trip.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and only captioned it, “Going to miss this hair.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

The newest angel and member of the lingerie company’s social media account is pure fire with some incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking an orange bikini and looking fantastic. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

We Now Know How The Colorado Jogger Strangled A Mountain Lion With His Bare Hands
Major Athletic Conference Ties March Madness Record. Prepare For The Critics To Explode With Anger
Check Out Ana Cheri's Sexiest Moments From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram