Victoria’s Secret Angel Leomie Anderson Heats Things Up With Black Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Leomie Anderson did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a stunning black bikini shot on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked fantastic as she posed for the snap rocking a black two-piece top with black shorts while lounging poolside during her latest trip.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and only captioned it, “Going to miss this hair.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Apr 17, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

The newest angel and member of the lingerie company’s social media account is pure fire with some incredible photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking an orange bikini and looking fantastic. (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Apr 14, 2019 at 10:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Apr 11, 2019 at 11:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Dec 23, 2018 at 5:59am PST

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Apr 4, 2019 at 6:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Dec 2, 2018 at 8:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Nov 12, 2018 at 2:24pm PST