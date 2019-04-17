Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Brings The Heat With Racy Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Alexina Graham definitely brought some serious heat Wednesday after she shared a racy lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Victoria’s Secret model could not have looked more incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a white lace bra with seafoam-colored lace panties. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the amazing snap and only captioned it, “Good morning Heading to Nashville with @victoriassecret Any Nashville recommendations while there? #nashville #redhead #victoriassecret.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The newest angel to join the underwear company’s social media account is pure fire with some stunning photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one black-and-white picture of her posing nude and looking terrific.

 

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearance in the annual lingerie fashion show that are can’t miss.

 

