Izabel Goulart Shocks Instagram With Bra Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Izabel Goulart dominated Instagram Friday.

The Brazilian-born model dropped a shot of herself in dark underwear, and it’s absolutely unreal. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The stunning snap has nearly 50,000 likes in under half an hour. It’s one of the most popular photos that I’ve seen on Instagram in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. It’s bound to brighten your day up. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Apr 19, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

It’s always a blast to see Goulart dominate the internet. It’s one of the main reasons she has become such a huge star. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she fired off some missiles on Instagram. They’re all great. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jan 13, 2019 at 10:42am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Dec 31, 2018 at 6:33am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Dec 28, 2018 at 7:01am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Nov 14, 2018 at 5:58am PST