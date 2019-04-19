Victoria’s Secret Angel Grace Elizabeth Drops Red Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Grace Elizabeth did her very best to torch the internet Friday after she dropped a stunning red lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel looked incredible as she posed for the snap rocking a colorful lace bra with loose hair. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She barely explained anything about the great photo, simply captioning it, “On set @victoriassecret.”(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Apr 19, 2019 at 9:40am PDT

The newest member of the lingerie company’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with some terrific snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a black bikini and looking terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Mar 31, 2019 at 12:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Mar 18, 2019 at 1:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Mar 6, 2019 at 7:22am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Jan 13, 2019 at 9:33am PST

Not to mention, a few from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Nov 9, 2018 at 8:10am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Nov 8, 2018 at 8:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Nov 8, 2018 at 6:36pm PST