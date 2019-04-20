Emily Sears Posts Incredible Bikini Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Emily Sears started a bit of a fire on Instagram late Friday night.

Sears, who is from Australia, dropped an absurd bikini photo of herself, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It feels like we haven’t seen anything super scandalous out of Sears in a long time, but I think this photo is a good indication she’s back to dropping bombs. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is that you’ll be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on Apr 19, 2019 at 7:20pm PDT

You know it’s going to be an outstanding day on Instagram whenever we can get it started with some golden content like the picture above from Sears. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she dropped absolute heat for her millions of fans around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on Feb 16, 2019 at 12:18pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on Feb 4, 2019 at 11:15am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on Jul 8, 2018 at 11:00am PDT