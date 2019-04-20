Emily Sears Posts Incredible Bikini Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Emily Sears started a bit of a fire on Instagram late Friday night.

Sears, who is from Australia, dropped an absurd bikini photo of herself, and you absolutely don’t want to miss this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It feels like we haven’t seen anything super scandalous out of Sears in a long time, but I think this photo is a good indication she’s back to dropping bombs. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. My guess is that you’ll be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on

You know it’s going to be an outstanding day on Instagram whenever we can get it started with some golden content like the picture above from Sears. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she dropped absolute heat for her millions of fans around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Sears (@emilysears) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Arrested By ICE. Here's What We Know
Katie Kearney Has A Swimsuit Photo You Have To See
Genie Bouchard Wears Tiny Bikini In Stunning Instagram Photo