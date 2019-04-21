Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In Bikini Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Alessandra Ambrosio lit up Instagram with a Saturday post.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted a photo of herself in a purple bikini holding a drink, and it’s something you’re absolutely going to want to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the spicy shot, “Happy hour!!!” A model rocking a bikini and enjoying a cold drink is something we can absolutely get behind here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give the incredible picture a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of Ambrosio’s skills on Instagram. They’re downright absurd. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All she does is drop fire on a regular basis for people to enjoy. Here are a few more of her bests posts that you can find online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

We Have The First Images From The New 'Game Of Thrones' Episode. They're Chilling For Fans
26 Times Lindsey Pelas Went Topless
Paige VanZant Hypes UFC Return With Sports Bra Photo
This Topless Photo Is Blowing Up The Internet - Does It Cross The Line?