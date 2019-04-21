Frida Aasen Goes Braless In Shocking Instagram Photo
Frida Aasen recently dropped a bomb on Instagram.
Aasen, who is from Norway, posted of herself braless wearing a black jacket, and she might have successfully burned down the internet with this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
That’s probably why it took virtually no time at all to generate thousands and thousands of likes from her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below. My guess is that you’re going to be impressed by what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What is everybody thinking on this one? I’m thinking that’s one of the best shots that we’ve seen out of Aasen in a very long time. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Of course, we all know she’s capable of lighting it up when she wants to. Here are a few more times she torched the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram