Jhenny Andrade Wears Skimpy Bikini In Impressive Instagram Photo
Jhenny Andrade didn’t disappoint with a recent Instagram snap.
The Brazilian-born UFC octagon girl dropped a photo of herself in a blue bikini, and this one might have you looking twice. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s without a doubt one of the better photos that we’ve seen out of Andrade recently, and that’s great news for fans everywhere. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look, and decide for yourself what you think. My guess is that you’re going to enjoy it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It will never get old watching Andrade tear up Instagram. She’s in the elite category of women who can seemingly do it without any effort at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you enjoy a few more of her golden posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram