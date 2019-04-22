Barbara Palvin Drops Several Bikini Photos On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Barbara Palvin cut loose Monday on Instagram.

Palvin, who is from Hungary, posted five bikini photos for her fans around the world, and every single one is outstanding. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I don’t say that lightly. We have a high standard of excellence here at The Smoke Room, and I can be a harsh judge when it comes to this kind of content. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Having said that, I have no doubt all these snaps are downright incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Apr 22, 2019 at 7:07am PDT

Palvin is one of the most talented women in the whole world when it comes to modeling and lighting up Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Very few women are capable of even getting close to keeping up. She’s a star and that’s why she’s so popular. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Dec 28, 2018 at 9:20am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Oct 16, 2018 at 4:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Jul 25, 2018 at 10:42am PDT