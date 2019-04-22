Joan Smalls Looks Ready For Summer In Red Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Joan Smalls proved she’s definitely ready for the warmer temperatures when she shared a jaw-dropping red bikini shot on Instagram Monday.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked terrific as she posed for the snap rocking the colorful two-piece suit with a white ball cap during a recent trip to the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain hardly anything about the terrific photo and simply captioned it, “Cuando el sol Pica.”(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Apr 22, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Apr 5, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Feb 17, 2019 at 2:01pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 29, 2019 at 12:19pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 16, 2019 at 12:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Jan 2, 2019 at 1:25pm PST

Not to mention, a handful she’s shared from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:51am PST