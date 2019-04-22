Joan Smalls Looks Ready For Summer In Red Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Joan Smalls proved she’s definitely ready for the warmer temperatures when she shared a jaw-dropping red bikini shot on Instagram Monday.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked terrific as she posed for the snap rocking the colorful two-piece suit with a white ball cap during a recent trip to the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain hardly anything about the terrific photo and simply captioned it, “Cuando el sol Pica.”(SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a yellow bikini and looking sensational. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Not to mention, a handful she’s shared from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Olivia Culpo Rocks Instagram With See Through Outfit. Does The Photo Go Too Far?
Elise Lobb Is Back On A Golf Course In An Outstanding Outfit
Good News! Arianny Celeste's Vacation Continues For Seventh Day
Candice Swanepoel Stuns On Instagram With Bikini Photo