Sommer Ray Shares Revealing Bikini Photos On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Sommer Ray didn’t disappoint in a recent Instagram post.

Ray, who has over 20 million followers on the social media platform, posted two photos of herself in a pink bikini, and they’re both great. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Ray isn’t exactly known for holding back on the internet, and these two pictures are only further prove that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give them both a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on Apr 20, 2019 at 11:40am PDT

Ray doesn’t always drop down from the clouds with insane pictures, but she can get wild whenever she does. There’s no doubt at all about that. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more examples below for anybody who might not believe me. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on Apr 6, 2019 at 12:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on Mar 23, 2019 at 12:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommer Ray (@sommerray) on Feb 24, 2019 at 1:41pm PST