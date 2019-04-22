Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Finalist Wins Day With Racy Lingerie Shot
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Manuela Alavarez Hernandez definitely won the day Monday when she shared a racy lingerie shot on Instagram.
The swimsuit model looked fantastic as she posed for the snap wearing an off-white lace bra with a pair of pink shorts and white sneakers. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain hardly anything about the great photo and only captioned it, “Seriously though forever moood.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The Columbian beauty’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking nothing except a pair of blue jeans.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning photo shoot for the upcoming swimsuit issue, due out in May. We can hardly wait!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram