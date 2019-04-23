Stella Maxwell Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Stella Maxwell definitely won the day Tuesday after she shared a jaw-dropping shot on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.

The 28-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed for the snap wearing a beaded, sheer silver outfit with huge revealing cut-outs throughout the look.

She didn’t explain anything about where the photo was taken and only captioned it, “@versace” with star emojis.

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Apr 23, 2019 at 1:48pm PDT

The lingerie model's social media account is always can't miss with some terrific photos she's shared from her past fashion shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking little more than pink satin lingerie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Apr 13, 2019 at 1:57pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Feb 28, 2019 at 3:25pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Feb 6, 2019 at 11:19am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Jan 25, 2019 at 6:13pm PST

Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual lingerie show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Dec 31, 2018 at 10:52am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Dec 1, 2018 at 10:15am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Sep 18, 2018 at 6:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on Nov 26, 2017 at 3:45pm PST