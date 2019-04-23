Stella Maxwell Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Stella Maxwell definitely won the day Tuesday after she shared a jaw-dropping shot on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed for the snap wearing a beaded, sheer  silver outfit with huge revealing cut-outs throughout the look. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain anything about where the photo was taken and only captioned it, “@versace” with star emojis.
To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.  (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

The lingerie model’s social media account is always can’t miss with some terrific photos she’s shared from her past fashion shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking little more than pink satin lingerie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

Not to mention, a few she’s shared from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual lingerie show.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stella! (@stellamaxwell) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Nina Agdal Couldn't Look Any Hotter In These Photos
Sports Pundit Reveal Who Sources Tell Him The Cardinals Will Draft First Overall. Here's What He Said
College Basketball Coach Goes Ballistic On His Own Player After Massive Dunk. The Video Is Mind-Boggling
Hailey Baldwin Shows Off A Cowboy Hat And Tan Lines In Shocking Photo