Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Torches Internet With Pink Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

The newest Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 29-year-old lingerie model looked fantastic as she posed for the fun shot rocking a pink bra with pastel-colored underwear. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain hardly anything about the great photo and simply captioned it, “#nationallingerieday @victoriassecret #incrediblebra.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

The newest member of the underwear company’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing lace lingerie and looking stunning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear fashion show that are can’t miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Celebrate Nina Agdal's Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks
Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Her Decision To Be Admitted To A Mental Health Facility
Watch Emily DiDonato Strip Down For Sports Illustrated
Suspended Patriots Superstar Signs New Contract. Here's How Much Money He'll Be Making