Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Torches Internet With Pink Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

The newest Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram.

The 29-year-old lingerie model looked fantastic as she posed for the fun shot rocking a pink bra with pastel-colored underwear. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain hardly anything about the great photo and simply captioned it, “#nationallingerieday @victoriassecret #incrediblebra.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Apr 24, 2019 at 12:30am PDT

The newest member of the underwear company’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing lace lingerie and looking stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Apr 17, 2019 at 5:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Apr 9, 2019 at 2:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Apr 5, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Mar 29, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear fashion show that are can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Mar 23, 2019 at 3:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Mar 20, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexina Graham (@alexinagraham) on Feb 24, 2019 at 8:14am PST