Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Torches Internet With Pink Lingerie Shot
The newest Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham did her best to torch the internet Wednesday when she shared a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram.
The 29-year-old lingerie model looked fantastic as she posed for the fun shot rocking a pink bra with pastel-colored underwear. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t explain hardly anything about the great photo and simply captioned it, “#nationallingerieday @victoriassecret #incrediblebra.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The newest member of the underwear company’s social media account is pure fire with some amazing snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing lace lingerie and looking stunning.
Not to mention, a few she’s posted from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear fashion show that are can’t miss.
