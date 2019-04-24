Bebe Rexha Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Bebe Rexha nuked Instagram Wednesday afternoon.

The popular singer posted a photo of herself topless while wearing a crown, and this photo might put your jaw on the floor. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She captioned the spicy snap, “Queen of the night.” Of course, we all know nobody is really here for the caption. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. I can promise you’re going to be stunned by what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Apr 24, 2019 at 12:35pm PDT

What are we thinking on this one? I’m thinking that’s about as wild as it gets online these days, but there’s no doubt her fans enjoyed it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The shot has so far garnered over 120,000 likes. While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her golden posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Apr 22, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Mar 5, 2019 at 7:08am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha) on Mar 3, 2019 at 10:08am PST