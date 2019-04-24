Natalie Roser Drops Insane Bikini Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Natalie Roser dominated Instagram with a recent snap.

The superstar model hit her fans with a shot of herself at the beach in a tiny bikini, and it’s not hard on the eyes at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s probably why the photo quickly generated thousands and thousands of likes. As we all know, bad photos don’t get a ton of likes. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

You know you’re in for a good day whenever Roser is out here dropping nukes left and right like it’s no big deal at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Enjoy a few more times she tore up the internet in epic fashion. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Natalie Jayne Roser (@natalie_roser) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Casi Davis Drops The Perfect Bikini Photo To Wrap Up The Week
Alana Blanchard Tears Up Some Waves In White Bikini
Lyna Perez's Swimsuit Is Barely Staying On In This Photo
Celebrate Abigail Ratchford's Birthday With Her Sexiest Photos