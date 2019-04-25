Anne Hathaway Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Magazine Shoot

share on facebook tweet this

Anne Hathaway hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a whole bunch of pictures from her jaw-dropping and racy magazine shoot for Tatler.

The 36-year-old actress looked absolutely incredible in the series of snaps she shared on Instagram from her shoot for the upcoming issue of the magazine. In one photo, she posed wearing an extremely low-cut black body suit with tights and heels. To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much and simply captioned it, “Tickled to be in Tatler. Thank you, @tatlermagazine, Rebecca Cope, @jackwaterlotstudio, @sophiepera, @officialdanilohair, @beau_nelson, and @naominailsnyc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Apr 25, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACK WATERLOT (@jackwaterlotstudio) on Apr 25, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatler (@tatlermagazine) on Apr 17, 2019 at 12:58am PDT

“The Princess Diaries” star’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her unforgettable appearances on the red carpet.

Here are a few that really stand out, including one picture of her in a gorgeous strapless red gown that she wore to the Oscars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Jan 8, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Sep 16, 2018 at 6:02pm PDT