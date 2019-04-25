Barbara Fialho Shares Topless Photos On Instagram From Vogue Shoot

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Barbara Fialho absolutely dominated Instagram with a recent post.

The Brazilian-born sensation posted two photos of herself from an old Vogue shoot, and she's not wearing a top in either one of them.

We all know Fialho is capable of burning down the internet. I don't think that's ever been up for debate, and these two shots are just further proof.

Take a look at both of them below. I'd be shocked if you were disappointed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

To be honest with all of you, I was a bit late to the Fialho party when it came to recognizing just how great she is on Instagram.

Well, I'm all-in now, and her skills are truly spectacular. Take a look at a few more examples while you're here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BARBARA FIALHO (@barbara) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

