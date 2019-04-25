Cindy Prado Surprises Her Fans With Revealing Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Cindy Prado dropped a fire photo on Instagram Thursday.

Prado, who is a bit of a fan favorite here at The Smoke Room, posted a picture of herself in a revealing white top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The shot quickly garnered thousands and thousands of likes in a matter of minutes, which is always a good sign. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a glance below. I promise you’re going to walk away very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on Apr 25, 2019 at 10:29am PDT

Prado doesn’t drop down from the sky with great content every single day, but it’s always outstanding whenever she does. I can promise you that much. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she gave her fans a show on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on Apr 24, 2019 at 7:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on Apr 19, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Prado (@cindyprado) on Apr 13, 2019 at 8:16am PDT