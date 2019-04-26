Camille Kostek Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek rocked the internet with a recent shot on Instagram.

The superstar model posted a photo of herself topless and only using a hat to cover herself up. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Does that sound pretty scandalous to you? Well, I can promise you won’t be disappointed when you see this shot. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

It’s that great. Give it a look below, but you might not want to fire this one up while you’re at work. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Apr 25, 2019 at 2:00pm PDT

What is everybody thinking on this one? I’m thinking the snap above is just the latest reminder of how great Kostek can be on the internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All she does is fire off missiles on a routine basis. Here are a few more times she stunned her fans online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Apr 17, 2019 at 3:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Nov 14, 2018 at 7:45pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Oct 29, 2018 at 2:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAMILLE (@camillekostek) on Sep 8, 2018 at 11:57am PDT