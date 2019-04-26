Carly Baker Dominates Instagram With Pink Bra Photo
Carly Baker absolute dominated Instagram Friday.
The star UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself in pink underwear, and this scandalous post might have you looking twice. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
There’s no question about whether or not Baker has the skills to dominate. It’s just great to get a reminder, which is what this post did. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You’re going to be stunned by what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
Watching Baker torch down Instagram is one of our favorite things to do here at The Smoke Room. It never gets old. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, you might as well take a gander at a few more of her golden posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram