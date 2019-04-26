Lais Ribeiro Drops Incredible Bikini Photo On Instagram
Lais Ribeiro absolutely dominated Instagram with a recent snap.
The Brazilian-born star posted a photo of herself lounging around in a tiny bikini, and it's not hard to look at at all.
In fact, this might be one of the spiciest things we've seen out of Ribeiro in a minute or two, and we all know that's great news for the fans.
Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think.
View this post on Instagram
You know it's going to be a great day whenever you can get it started with Ribeiro dropping some heat like the snap above.
Well done, Ribeiro. Now, treat yourself to a few more times she tore up the web.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram