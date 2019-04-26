Miranda Kerr Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Throwback Shot
Miranda Kerr did her very best Friday to torch the internet when she shared a jaw-dropping lingerie throwback shot on Instagram.
The 36-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible in the snap she shared wearing a sheer piece of lingerie with gold wings. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain hardly anything about the picture and simply captioned it”Flashback Friday.” To say it has left us speechless would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The former lingerie model’s social media account is definitely can’t miss with some terrific photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her red carpet appearances. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking the cover of Vogue and looking amazing.
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show.
