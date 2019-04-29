Kelly Gale Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Gale absolutely torched Instagram with a recent shot.

Gale, who was born in Sweden, posted a photo of herself in a black bikini, and it’s one of the best shots we’ve seen out of her in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s probably why it took no time at all for the picture to garner thousands and thousands of likes from her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look below. I can promise you won’t regret your decision. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Apr 28, 2019 at 6:35pm PDT

It never gets old watching Gale just dominate the internet on a day in and day out basis. It’s what has made her a star in an elite category of models. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Now, feel free to check out a few more times she dropped some serious fire online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Apr 23, 2019 at 9:52am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Apr 17, 2019 at 11:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Apr 22, 2019 at 9:51am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Apr 15, 2019 at 8:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on Mar 31, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT