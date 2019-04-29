Kelly Gale Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Photo
Kelly Gale absolutely torched Instagram with a recent shot.
Gale, who was born in Sweden, posted a photo of herself in a black bikini, and it’s one of the best shots we’ve seen out of her in a long time. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
That’s probably why it took no time at all for the picture to garner thousands and thousands of likes from her fans. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look below. I can promise you won’t regret your decision. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It never gets old watching Gale just dominate the internet on a day in and day out basis. It’s what has made her a star in an elite category of models. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Now, feel free to check out a few more times she dropped some serious fire online. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram