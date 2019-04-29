Leomie Anderson Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Leomie Anderson absolutely torched the internet Monday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram from her latest photo shoot.
The 26-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel looked fantastic in the metallic bronze two-piece suit as she posed next to fellow lingerie model Lais Ribeiro — who was just as striking — in a one-piece of the same color. To say the two looked perfect would be an understatement. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
She didn’t have to explain much about the great picture and simply captioned it, “My first @victoriassecret swim campaign with bae @laisribeiro.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
The newest member of the lingerie family’s social media account is pure fire with some fantastic photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her rocking a black bikini and looking terrific:
Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie fashion show that are can’t-miss.
