Sara Underwood Shocks Her Instagram Followers With Revealing Photo
Sara Underwood had herself a day on Instagram Monday.
Underwood, who has north of nine million followers, shared a photo of herself in a revealing yellow outfit, and this one might have your head spinning. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Is it the wildest shot we’ve ever seen from Underwood? No, but it’s still one you absolutely don’t want to miss. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like what you find. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
There’s no doubt at all that Underwood is one of the most talented women on all of Instagram. No question at all. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more times she torched the internet with revealing snaps. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram