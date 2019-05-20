Victoria’s Secret Angel Leomie Anderson Torches Internet With White Bikini Shot
Victoria’s Secret angel Leomie Anderson did her very best to torch the internet Monday when she shared a handful of snaps in a white bikini.
The newest member of the lingerie family looked terrific as she posed in the strapless black and white two-piece swimsuit while having fun at the beach.
She didn't explain much about where the great picture was taken and only captioned it, "Blue skies and brown skin has and always will be a moment. Wearing #vsswim shot by @xavierluggage."
View this post on Instagram
The 26-year-old lingerie model's social media account is pure fire with some amazing shots she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including an incredible picture of her rocking black lingerie.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
And not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram