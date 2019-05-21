Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Hadid definitely heated things up Tuesday when she shared a handful of pictures rocking a bikini from her latest magazine spread for Vogue Spain.

The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in a variety of pictures showing her rocking two-piece swimsuits during her beach shoot. In one snap, she’s wearing a racy one-piece suit and looked amazing. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the stunning photos and simply captioned them, “VOGUE SPAIN by @zoeygrossman.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on May 21, 2019 at 9:23am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always can’t miss with some terrific photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including a shot posing topless wearing a thong bikini and only a large straw beach hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on May 14, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Mar 28, 2019 at 12:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Feb 4, 2019 at 8:55pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:21pm PDT

Not to mention, a bunch from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Jun 6, 2018 at 4:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Aug 29, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@bellahadid) on Nov 10, 2018 at 7:56am PST