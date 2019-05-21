Bella Hadid Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shots
Bella Hadid definitely heated things up Tuesday when she shared a handful of pictures rocking a bikini from her latest magazine spread for Vogue Spain.
The 22-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning in a variety of pictures showing her rocking two-piece swimsuits during her beach shoot. In one snap, she’s wearing a racy one-piece suit and looked amazing. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t have to explain much about the stunning photos and simply captioned them, “VOGUE SPAIN by @zoeygrossman.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model’s social media account is always can’t miss with some terrific photos she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.
Here are a few that really stood out, including a shot posing topless wearing a thong bikini and only a large straw beach hat.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a bunch from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram