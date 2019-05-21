Jade Lagardere Wins Day With Racy Black Lingerie Shots
Jade Lagardere did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a couple of racy snaps on Instagram wearing just black lingerie.
The 28-year-old Maxim cover model looked incredible in the series of shots wearing a black lace bra and matching underwear set.
She didn’t explain a whole lot about who the took the photo or where it was taken, simply captioned it, “I love to mix spice and tenderness #teddybear #lingerie.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
The Belgian beauty’s social media account is always pure fire with some terrific photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Here are a few we would be remiss not to share, including one picture of her rocking a low-cut black and gold dress.
Not to mention, a bunch from her stunning appearance in the gentlemen’s magazine.
