Viki Odintcova Posts Great Swimsuit Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Viki Odintcova melted Instagram with a new picture.

The Russian-born model posted a photo of herself in an orange swimsuit, and it’s a sight to behold for her fans around the world. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Is it the wildest post we’ve ever seen from the Instagram star? No, but it’s still golden by our standards here at The Smoke Room. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

What is everybody thinking here? I’m thinking that’s about as good as it gets on Instagram for a casual morning. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Viki. Well done. Now, enjoy a few more of her great photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Have You Seen Russell Crowe Recently? If Not, Look At Him Now [PHOTOS]
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Reportedly Wants To Go Back To USC Even After All The College Admissions Legal Drama
Boxer Knocks Out His Opponent In The First Round. The Final Punch Is Unbelievable
Fans Of Major College Football Program Have Epic Meltdown For Very Dumb Reason. Should They Be Incredibly Embarrassed?