Viki Odintcova Posts Great Swimsuit Photo On Instagram

Viki Odintcova melted Instagram with a new picture.

The Russian-born model posted a photo of herself in an orange swimsuit, and it's a sight to behold for her fans around the world.

Is it the wildest post we've ever seen from the Instagram star? No, but it's still golden by our standards here at The Smoke Room.

Give it a look below. You won't be disappointed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on May 21, 2019 at 9:22am PDT

What is everybody thinking here? I'm thinking that's about as good as it gets on Instagram for a casual morning.

Well done, Viki. Well done. Now, enjoy a few more of her great photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on May 6, 2019 at 9:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on Mar 31, 2019 at 9:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIKI ODINTCOVA (@viki_odintcova) on Jan 8, 2019 at 8:35am PST