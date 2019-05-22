Yovanna Ventura Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Photo

share on facebook tweet this

Yovanna Ventura had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Ventura, who is one of the most popular women on Instagram, posted a photo of herself in an orange bikini, and it’s an outstanding snap. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Just how great of a picture was it? Well, it currently has more than 165,000 likes. That’s an absolute ton for any post on the social media platform. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you see. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on May 19, 2019 at 2:17pm PDT

You can always count on Ventura to produce some outstanding content. It’s all she does online, and it’s part of the reason why she’s so popular. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her golden posts. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on May 20, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on Mar 19, 2019 at 5:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on Jan 28, 2019 at 10:04am PST