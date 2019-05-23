Chrissy Teigen Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Lingerie Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Chrissy Teigen hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback lingerie shot on Instagram with fellow lingerie models.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the great shot rocking a purple bra with yellow underwear with Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo and Hilary Rhoda.

She didn’t explain very much about the incredible picture and simply captioned it, “BABIES @behatiprinsloo @hilaryrhoda (thank you @angelsbestpics!).” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

The former lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some great photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing nothing except a suit jacket and white bikini bottoms.

Not to mention, a handful of shots from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.

