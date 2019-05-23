Chrissy Teigen Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Throwback Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Chrissy Teigen hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback lingerie shot on Instagram with fellow lingerie models.

The 33-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the great shot rocking a purple bra with yellow underwear with Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo and Hilary Rhoda.

She didn’t explain very much about the incredible picture and simply captioned it, “BABIES @behatiprinsloo @hilaryrhoda (thank you @angelsbestpics!).” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

The former lingerie model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some great photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing nothing except a suit jacket and white bikini bottoms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Not to mention, a handful of shots from her stunning appearances over the years in the annual swimsuit issue that are can’t miss.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter

Trending

Watch The Intense Final Trailer For The Bank Robbery Film 'Den Of Thieves'
Emily Ratajkowski Wears White Bra In Scandalous Instagram Photos
Sarah Silverman Once Did A Blackface Sketch, And A Reporter Finally Asked Her About It
Go Behind The Scenes Of SI Swimsuit's Controversial Nude Photo Shoot