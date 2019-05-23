Kendall Jenner Torches Internet With Blue-And-White Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kendall Jenner did her best to torch the internet Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram during her latest trip.

The 23-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the great snap rocking a blue-and-white, polka-dot two-piece suit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She didn’t explain anything about where it was taken and simply captioned it, “cranberry legs.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 23, 2019 at 6:53am PDT

The lingerie model’s social media account is always pure fire with some amazing photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her rocking a white and purple bikini and looking terrific.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 14, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 29, 2019 at 12:48pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 18, 2019 at 10:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 12, 2019 at 1:27pm PDT

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual lingerie show that are always can’t miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 19, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 25, 2019 at 1:29pm PST