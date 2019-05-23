Tyra Banks Wears Blue Bikini In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

share on facebook tweet this

Tyra Banks didn’t disappoint in a recent swimsuit Instagram post from Sports Illustrated.

Banks, who appeared in the 2019 issue, rocked a blue bikini in the video, and I can promise you all that you’ll want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know what Banks is capable of online. It’s no secret she’s an elite talent and among the best in the game. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This post is just an outstanding reminder. Give it a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 22, 2019 at 7:24am PDT

I really don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a fan of Banks’ skills on social media and in the modeling game. She’s a superstar for a reason. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

All she knows how to do is light up the web and impress her fans. Here are a few more examples for anybody who might need some more convincing. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on May 13, 2019 at 8:23am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on May 13, 2019 at 8:21am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on May 11, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on May 10, 2019 at 10:01am PDT