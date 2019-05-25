Demi Rose Posts Skimpy Bikini Photo On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Demi Rose didn’t hold back in a recent Instagram post.

Rose, who has a stunning nine million followers, posted a photo of herself in a peach bikini, and it hardly covered up anything at all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I know we’re all used to seeing wild content out of Rose. It’s what has made her such an unbelievable star, but this shot is on a different level. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. You’re going to enjoy it a ton. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

You know you’re in for a fun time online whenever Rose is out here dropping nukes like the one above for all of her fans. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Take a look at a few more of her saucy posts below while you’re here. You won’t regret it. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

This Bikini Photo Of Torrie Wilson Is Burning Up The Internet
The Vatican Is Exploring Options To Send A Team To The Olympics
Check Out Ana Cheri's Sexiest Moments From 2017 [SLIDESHOW]
This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On Instagram