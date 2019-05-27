Sara Underwood Lights Up Instagram With Swimsuit Photo
Sara Underwood dropped a bomb on Instagram with a recent post.
Underwood, who is a massive hit here at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself in a green one-piece, and it’s an incredible shot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
I don’t say that lightly. Everybody knows what kind of high standard of excellence we have here, and this picture had no problem at all hitting it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Take a look for yourself below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know it’s going to be a fun time online whenever Underwood is out here firing off missiles like the one above. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
Here are a few more times she absolutely lit up the web with unbelievable photos. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram