Barbara Palvin Torches Internet With Jaw-Dropping White Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Barbara Palvin did her best to torch the internet Tuesday when she shared a jaw-dropping shot of herself in a white bikini on Instagram.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shot rocking white bikini bottoms and a sheer, white crop top at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She didn’t explain a whole lot about the great post and simply captioned it, “Looking forward to summer.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic snaps she’s shared from her past fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one photo of her wearing a red bikini, and looking amazing.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are always can’t miss.

 

