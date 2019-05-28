Jasmine Sanders Shares Insane Bikini Photo On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Jasmine Sanders rocked Instagram with a recent post.

Sanders, who appeared in the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, posted a photo of herself in a black bikini, and this one might have your head spinning. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her fans seemed to agree with my assessment of the situation because the snap currently has nearly 90,000 likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look for yourself. I think you’re going to like it. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram Party of one coming ya way A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on May 27, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT

Sanders seems primed and ready to become a gigantic star, and I’m here for every single second of it. It’s clear as day she’s bound for big things. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she impressed all of her fans without any effort at all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on May 16, 2019 at 4:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on May 10, 2019 at 5:58pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on May 8, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Apr 26, 2019 at 4:41pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@golden_barbie) on Apr 25, 2019 at 2:04pm PDT