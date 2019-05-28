Kelly Gale Wins Day With Racy Topless Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Kelly Gale absolutely won the day Tuesday when she shared a racy topless shot on Instagram wearing little more than swimsuit bottoms.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked incredible as she posed for the snap topless with a beach towel and the bottom half of a colorful swimsuit while at the beach.

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “What’s your favourite season? Can you guess mine?” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The swimsuit model’s social media account is always pure fire with some incredible photos she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a black and white bikini.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion show that are always can’t miss.

 

